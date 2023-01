3 Dividend Stocks I'll Be Thankful to Own In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are still a lot of unknowns about whether 2023 will be accompanied by a recession. Inflation is finally easing from the decades-high rate we saw in 2022, but interest rates and a higher cost of living are weighing on the economy. Economic spending has slowed, and many businesses are preparing for a tough year.Despite the gloom-and-doom economic outlook many experts have, I can rest easy knowing my portfolio has exposure to recession-resilient stocks Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), and American Tower (NYSE: AMT).These three dividend stocks can help insulate my portfolio and pay me reliable dividend income no matter where the economy is headed. Here's a closer look at each company and why I'll be thankful I own in them in 2023.Continue reading