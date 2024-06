3 Dividend Stocks That Are Coiled Springs for a Rebound in the Housing Market

There are plenty of direct ways to invest in the housing market, such as homebuilders or residential construction companies. On the other hand, home improvement companies like Home Depot or Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) -- or a paint supplier like Sherwin-Williams -- indirectly benefit from strong consumer spending.Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) is a direct way to play a supply/demand balance in housing. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) makes appliances and benefits from home sales and discretionary spending. And Lowe's stands out as a great value.Here's why all three dividend stocks are excellent choices if you think spending on housing and home improvement is ready to rebound.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel