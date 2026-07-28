The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
28.07.2026 17:51:20
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Crushing the Market in 2026
The S&P 500 is up over 8% this year (as of Monday's close), which isn't bad given how hot it's been in recent years. But there is clearly a bit more apprehension in the market these days, with investors appearing to be more concerned about high valuations and a possible bubble related to artificial intelligence (AI).Many investors have also been pivoting into safer stocks that pay dividends. Three dividend stocks that have vastly outperformed the market this year are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). Here's how well they've been doing, and why they can still be great buys right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!