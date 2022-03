3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks become very enticing when the market is volatile. The steady income they provide is a ballast when stock prices are shaky, but they remain attractive in any environment, especially for people who are retired or close to that milestone and are looking for passive income.What's even better than that is passive income at dirt cheap prices. With an uncertain market and many stocks that are being driven lower, investors can buy high-yield dividend stocks at rock-bottom prices. Consider Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Citigroup (NYSE: C).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading