3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market recently hit a fresh 2022 low ,and all three major stock market averages are firmly in bear market territory. And while this year's declines started primarily with growth stocks, several excellent dividend stocks have been beaten down as well as the market turbulence evolved.Here are three stocks in particular -- all real estate investment trusts, or REITs --that look especially attractive from a long-term perspective right now .EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is an extremely interesting stock right now, with a 9% dividend yield and nearly $1.2 billion in liquidity, a tremendous amount of financial flexibility for a company with a total market cap of less than $3 billion.Continue reading