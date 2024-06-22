|
22.06.2024 14:00:00
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Holding a portfolio of quality dividend stocks that deposit cash in your account makes the occasional market dip much easier to tolerate. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three solid companies with long records of paying regular dividends to shareholders. Here's why Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) could set up you for years with passive income.Jeremy Bowman (Philip Morris International): Philip Morris International might seem like a surprising choice for a dividend stock for life, but the company is more than just an ordinary tobacco stock during a time of declining cigarette consumption.Philip Morris has the chops to compete with any dividend stock. Including the time when it was combined with Altria, Philip Morris has raised its dividend every year for more than 50 years straight. The international Marlboro seller also currently offers a dividend yield of 5.1%, enough to make it a high-yield stock, but what really makes the stock attractive for long-term dividend investors is the way the company has successfully pivoted to next-gen products like Iqos heat-not-burn tobacco sticks and Zyn nicotine pouches.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.