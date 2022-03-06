|
3 Dividend Stocks That Just Went on Sale
The recent turmoil in the stock market may have started among growth stocks, which slumped in value as investors looked ahead to the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve will begin implementing this year, but the bearish sentiment has spilled over into other parts of the market, too. Even some stable companies that generate consistent profits and pay reliable dividends have sold off in this market correction.It's uncomfortable, but volatility like this is completely normal. Investors should treat these temporary setbacks as opportunities to load up on quality businesses at discounted prices. We asked three Fool.com contributors to pick out stocks they view as fitting that description that are currently on sale, and they pointed to Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
