3 Dividend Stocks That Now Yield More Than the 10-Year Treasury Rate

After reaching a near 20-year high of 5% in mid-October, the 10-year Treasury rate dipped back down to 4.5% on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect that inflation might have peaked and the Federal Funds Rate hikes may be nearing an end.This significant decline in the 10-year rate means that investors can now get a higher yield from dividend stocks like Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), Dow, Inc. (NYSE: DOW), and BP (NYSE: BP) than they can from a 10-year Treasury note.Here's why all three dividend stocks could be worth buying now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel