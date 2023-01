3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than CDs and Savings Accounts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

According to Bankrate.com, the rate on a one-year certificate of deposit (CD) is 4.2%. And on a five-year CD, the rate is 3.9%. Those are better yields than investors can get with most stocks, as the S&P 500 average is just 1.8%. But that doesn't mean you should put all your money in CDs or in a savings account with a bank, where promotional rates can come in above 4% as well. There are higher-yielding dividend stocks that can potentially pay you higher rates for a longer time frame. Plus, you have the potential to benefit from an increase in their valuations as well. Three dividend stocks that pay more than your bank include Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). Here's a closer look at these three businesses and whether they make good investments right now.Healthpeak Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that pays a dividend yield of 4.8% today. The company's portfolio and strategy revolve around healthcare, as its properties include life sciences campuses, medical offices, and retirement communities.