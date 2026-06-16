Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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16.06.2026 12:05:00
3 Dividend Stocks That Recently Hit 52-Highs to Buy in June
There is a reflex in investing that I find hard to shake: When a stock hits a 52-week high, it feels expensive. The logic seems obvious: The price is up, so you missed it, and you wait for a pullback.But that logic breaks down when you are looking at strong, longer-term companies with durable competitive positions and growing dividends, because a 52-week high often reflects the business getting better, not just the stock getting more crowded.Strong companies set new highs the same way they do most things -- by earning it. Three dividend payers are at or near 52-week highs right now. All three just declared dividends. Just because these tickers are near 52-week highs doesn't mean any of them feel done.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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