Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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05.07.2026 15:15:00
3 Dividend Stocks That Recently Hit 52-Week Lows to Buy in July
When a company is doing well, investors often think the good times will never end and push the stock to shocking highs. When a company is facing difficult times, Wall Street often acts as if the business will never recover, harshly punishing the stock. If you have a value bias and a long time horizon, you can use Wall Street's negativity to your advantage. And the 52-week low list is a great place to start looking for investment ideas. You have to be careful when examining stocks newly hitting 52-week lows. Buying willy nilly will likely be a mistake. Instead, focus on companies with strong histories of rewarding investors. Dividends can help you do that. Which is why you may want to look at McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Clorox (NYSE: CLX), and General Mills (NYSE: GIS) as July gets underway. Here's a look at each one.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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