3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

If you are a dividend investor, you will want to take a closer look at Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) in July. The stories behind these financial stocks are slightly different, but the passive income opportunities are all attractive. Here's a quick look at each so you'll know which one you might want to add to your portfolio.Agree Realty's dividend yield is 4.8%. That's actually a pretty high yield relative to the average real estate investment trust (REIT) and the broader stock market. But it is not the highest yield within the net-lease peer group in which Agree competes. (Net leases require tenants to pay for most property-level operating expenses.)But there's a reason investors are giving Agree a premium relative to its peers: dividend growth. During the past decade, Agree's dividend has increased at a roughly 6% annual rate, which is about twice the rate of its most prominent competitors. To be fair, Agree is not an exciting company; it just buys single-tenant retail properties and leases them out. But it has proven adept at expanding, and there's no reason to believe that's going to change in the near future. If you are looking for a mix of dividend yield and dividend growth, Agree should be on your short list.