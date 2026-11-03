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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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03.11.2026 13:45:00
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in November That Keep Paying
Some companies treat their dividend like a bill they have to pay every month, not a bonus they hand out when times are good. That mindset is what separates a stock that merely offers a dividend from one that has actually built its business around protecting it, through recessions, inflation spikes, and years when growth simply wasn't there.
November arrives with the market still jumpy, after a month that saw AI and chip stocks swing wildly and the Nasdaq-100 flirt with correction territory, the kind of backdrop where a dependable check starts to matter more than a flashy return
These three consumer stocks fall firmly into the second category, and all three are worth a look heading into November.
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