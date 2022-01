3 Dividend Stocks To Buy on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the stock market at elevated levels (even accounting for the recent sell-offs), finding stocks on sale is difficult. Earnings multiples are stretched and interest rates are rising, which is generally bad news for the stock market. It's times like this when investors most need viable alternatives.Those options to consider should include a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are solid companies in out-of-favor sectors. All were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but all are also now in the final stages of recovery.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading