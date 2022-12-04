|
04.12.2022 14:20:00
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
The only thing better than a steadily growing dividend is one that's available at a discount. Income investors have many choices in this vein right now, thanks to the market's 2022 swoon.But not all discounted dividend stocks are worth owning over the long term. Let's take a look at a few standout businesses that have excellent growth prospects, but don't require shareholders to take on too much risk. Read on for some good reasons to like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Garmin (NYSE: GRMN).Microsoft stock is down more than 25% this year, along with many of its tech giant peers. But that sell-off seems overdone.Continue reading
