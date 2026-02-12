NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 03:05:00
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Income and Upside
In a market where income investors have options, the 10-year Treasury yield of 4.2% serves as a "risk-free" rate. It represents the guaranteed return on government debt where principal loss is virtually non-existent. To compete with the relatively high rate, a dividend stock must offer price appreciation and growth potential backed by solid coverage ratios. These three companies fit that bill.UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) operates the nation's largest private health insurer, alongside Optum, a health services platform that provides pharmacy benefits, data analytics, and direct patient care. In an effort to support profitability, the company expects to lose up to 2.8 million members after increasing rates in response to rising medical costs.
