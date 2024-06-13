|
13.06.2024 13:00:00
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 and Hold Forever
Like dividends? Even if your priority is growth -- or capital appreciation -- most investors' portfolios benefit from the occasional cash bump. If nothing else, you can use this money to purchase more growth stocks!It's not like finding dividend stocks is a major challenge either. There are dozens of solid dividend payers most investors can name off the top of their heads. And you'll find hundreds more great dividend stocks with just a little more digging.A dividend stock you can feel good about owning forever, however, is a slightly different story. A true "forever" holding is a company that's capable of adapting as needed so it can continue making its dividend payments, or a leading company in a business that is steady and dependable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!