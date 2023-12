3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

Dividend stocks can get a bad reputation as boring investments with the companies behind them on the downslope of the business cycle. But the numbers say boring is a winning investing strategy.Specifically, going back to 1960, 69% of the total return of the S&P 500's roughly 40,000% increase can be attributed to reinvested dividends compounding, according to research by Hartford Funds.Considering that, let's examine a few leading dividend-paying stocks at or close to their 52-week highs to determine whether it's worth investors doubling up or waiting for a price decline.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel