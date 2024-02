3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

The S&P 500 is at an all-time high, heralding a new bull market. It's a great time to buy stocks as they climb, and the anchor of many a great stock portfolio is a mix of strong dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE: O), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three excellent choices to consider now .Realty Income offers everything a dividend investor could want, including a high yield and a reliable and growing dividend. It also has something most dividend stocks can't match: It pays monthly.It's a real estate investment trust (REIT), which means it pays out 90% of its income as dividends. REITs own properties that they rent out to tenants, usually for several years, which provides a strong recurring revenue stream. Dividend investors should have some REITs included in their portfolio, and Realty Income is a no-brainer pick.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel