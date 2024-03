3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

When you look at a company's stock, the aspect that typically jumps out is the growth or decline of its price. It's the most straightforward indicator, but stock price alone doesn't give the full picture of a stock's value.A stock's total return is often a more appropriate measure because it considers both capital appreciation (or depreciation) and dividends received, offering a complete view of an investment's performance. Regardless of a company's stock price growth or decline, dividends reward investors for their patience and loyalty.If you're looking for a few dividend stocks to add to your portfolio, you can't go wrong with the following three options.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel