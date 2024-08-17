|
17.08.2024 15:05:00
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
Many people think of dividend-paying stocks as great for retirees, and that's certainly true. If you're retired with a stock portfolio worth a total of $500,000 and it has an overall dividend yield of, say, 4%, you'll be collecting around $20,000 in income annually -- without having to sell any shares! Better still, healthy and growing dividend payers tend to increase their payouts over time, so that income might even keep up with inflation.But dividend-paying stocks are also great for people who are far from retirement. Let's say your $300,000 portfolio has an overall yield of 4% -- that's $12,000 in annual income that just shows up in your investment account. You may not need it to pay for living expenses, but you can reinvest those dividends -- using them to buy additional shares of stock. So while you might only be able to add, say, $10,000 to your investment accounts this year, your dividends will contribute $12,000. Dividends can be powerful portfolio boosters.So here are three solid dividend payers to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
