3 Dividend Stocks With Elevated Yields I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

I recently added three stocks to my portfolio, so I know for a fact that I wouldn't hesitate to buy Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Unilever (NYSE: UL). The real question is: Why did I buy these three dividend stocks? Here's the backstory.My main investment in the healthcare sector is a closed-end fund because, honestly, there are so many things I don't know about this highly technical industry. But when I saw medical-device giant Medtronic trading at a historically high yield, I jumped at the opportunity to buy it.On a simple level, it has a diversified business spanning medical devices (e.g., pacemakers; 37% of sales), surgical tools and devices (e.g., robotic surgery; 28%), neuroscience (e.g., brain stimulation; 28%), and diabetes (glucose monitors; 7%). I know that diversification is good for my portfolio, and I'm confident it's good for Medtronic, too. Continue reading