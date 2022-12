3 Dividend Stocks With Payouts That Jumped Over 10% This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you invest in a dividend stock that increases its payout by 10% each year, your dividend income from that investment would double within eight years. But just because a company has made a large rate hike once doesn't mean it'll do it every year.Let's look at three stocks that had double-digit percentage increases to their payouts this year and assess the likelihood of whether you can expect similar levels of increases from them in the future. The dividend stocks in question are Humana (NYSE: HUM), Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), and Target (NYSE: TGT). Humana is a top health insurance company. Excelling in this type of business helps make this stock a relatively stable, low-volatility investment to hold. It's also a trusted government contractor, with more than 80% of the company's premium and service revenue coming from its Medicare products. Continue reading