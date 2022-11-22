|
22.11.2022 16:13:00
3 Dividend Stocks With Supercharged Growth Potential
That data is crystal clear. Companies that grow their dividends have outperformed over the long term. Since 1973, dividend growers and initiators have delivered a 10.7% annualized total return, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That has outperformed stocks in the S&P 500 (8.2%), non-dividend payers (4.8%), and companies with no change in their dividend (7.1%). While many companies deliver steady dividend growth, a few stand out for their outsized dividend increases. Three stocks that could continue providing supercharged dividend growth in the future are oil and gas producers APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO).APA Corporation has spent the past few years strengthening its balance sheet. The oil and gas producer has eliminated $3.1 billion of debt since the end of 2021's second quarter, improving its financial flexibility. That's allowing the company to return more cash to shareholders. Continue reading
