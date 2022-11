3 Dividend Stocks With Supercharged Growth Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

That data is crystal clear. Companies that grow their dividends have outperformed over the long term. Since 1973, dividend growers and initiators have delivered a 10.7% annualized total return, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That has outperformed stocks in the S&P 500 (8.2%), non-dividend payers (4.8%), and companies with no change in their dividend (7.1%). While many companies deliver steady dividend growth, a few stand out for their outsized dividend increases. Three stocks that could continue providing supercharged dividend growth in the future are oil and gas producers APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO).APA Corporation has spent the past few years strengthening its balance sheet. The oil and gas producer has eliminated $3.1 billion of debt since the end of 2021's second quarter, improving its financial flexibility. That's allowing the company to return more cash to shareholders. Continue reading