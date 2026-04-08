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08.04.2026 22:00:00

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying More of While the Market Is Distracted

While the market fixates on the ongoing turmoil in Iran and the ensuing rise in oil prices, smart investors know that, amid uncertainty, lies opportunity. The recent selling in stocks has opened the door for you to add quality stocks to your portfolio at a discount.Dividend stocks not only offer a solid stream of income, but also provide diversification away from high-flying growth stocks. With that in mind, here are three rock-solid dividend stocks to scoop up right now while the market is distracted.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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