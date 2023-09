3 Dividend Stocks Yielding 6%+ to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Some companies built their business models to pay attractive dividends. They generate stable and growing cash flow to support an above-average and steadily rising payout.Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out for their dividends. The trio currently offers yields above 6% on payouts they expect to continue growing. They're great dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now .Clearway Energy's dividend currently clocks in at 6.1%. That's several times above the 1.6% dividend yield on the S&P 500. For perspective, every $100 invested into Clearway would produce about $6.10 of annual dividend income compared to about $1.60 from an S&P 500 index fund. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel