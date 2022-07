3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% With Room to Grow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market's decline has given investors an opportunity to invest in some strong dividend stocks at reasonable prices. Companies that have strong moats are now being overlooked by many investors. I think there are many opportunities in high-yield dividend stocks, and Verizon (NYSE: VZ), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are at the top of the list.You probably know Verizon as a cellular network provider, and that's the core business that drives the steady revenue and solid profitability you see below. But I think this is scratching the surface of the company's potential. Continue reading