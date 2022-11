3 Dividend Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks have given their investors lots to be thankful for over the years. The average dividend stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1973 (a 9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, companies that steadily increased their payouts delivered even higher total returns (10.7%). Our Fool.com contributors believe that three dividend stocks investors will be thankful they own in the coming years are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY). Here's why they stand out as great ones to buy right now for the long term. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Agree Realty leases buildings and land to stores and shops. It's not the most exciting business in the world, but it pays well. Since going public in 1994, this retail REIT has more than doubled the total return of the S&P 500.