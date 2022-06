3 Dividend Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When a company has a long track record of paying out dividends to shareholders regularly, that tells you a lot about what kind of business you're looking at. Such companies are usually able to produce consistent profits from their operations no matter what is going on with the economy.Dividends are particularly valuable for investors during bear markets. For example, dividends contributed 73% of the market's total returns during the 1970s, and have averaged 40% of stock returns over all decades since 1930, according to Hartford Funds. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to recommend dividend stocks they think are well worth considering right now. Their picks: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY). Dividend stocks won't make you rich overnight, but they are good for promoting restful nights during turbulent market environments.Continue reading