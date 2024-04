3 Dow Jones Dividend Stocks That Are Within 6% of Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Now

Even with recent market turbulence, it has been an overall good year in the stock market. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average is only up 2.4% year to date (YTD) -- lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite's nearly 7% YTD return and the S&P 500's nearly 8% gain.The Dow Jones contains many industry-leading blue chip companies. However, there are plenty of Dow stocks that are down this year, and some particularly big names that are within 6% of their 52-week lows -- including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH). Here's why all three dividend stocks are down, but why they could be worth buying now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel