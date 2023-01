3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks With 45% to 82% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regardless of whether you're a new or tenured investor, 2022 was a rough year. All three of the major U.S. stock indexes were, at some point, entrenched in a bear market.However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) stood tall amid the turmoil. Despite its worst showing in 14 years, its 2022 decline of 9% was far less painful than the 33% drop suffered by the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite. Since the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 generally mature, profitable, and time-tested companies, it's well-positioned to outperform during periods of heightened uncertainty. This is a fact not lost on Wall Street analysts.According to select high-water price targets from Wall Street analysts, the following three Dow stocks offer between 45% and 82% upside in 2023.Continue reading