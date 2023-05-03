|
03.05.2023 11:06:00
3 Dow Stocks That Are Magnificent Buys in May
Investing on Wall Street comes with its ups and downs. Last year undeniably veered toward the latter, with all three major U.S. indexes plummeting into a bear market.But not all the indexes performed equally in 2022. Whereas the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite shed a third of its value, the 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rallied to close the year lower by just 9%. Since the index is composed of historically profitable, multinational businesses, many are ideally suited to navigate a turbulent market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!