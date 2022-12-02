|
02.12.2022 11:06:00
3 Dow Stocks That Are Phenomenal End-of-Year Buys
You probably don't need the reminder, but it's been a rough year for the investing community. The bond market is enduring its worst year on record, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which led the broader market higher for much of the past decade, has plunged as much as 38% over the trailing year.Yet amid this carnage, the 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has performed reasonably well. Through last week, the Dow was lower by just 5.5% year to date. That's a testament to the quality of companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!