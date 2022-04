3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses.Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer. As we steam forward into April, three Dow stocks stand out as screaming buys.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading