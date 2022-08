3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since its debut in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood tall as the stock market's health barometer. The index, which was comprised of a dozen industrial stocks in the late 19th century, is now a 30-component index containing highly profitable, diverse, multinational businesses.But just because the Dow Jones is composed of 30 mature stocks, it doesn't mean they can't make patient investors a lot richer. With the Dow declining as much as 19% from its all-time closing high in 2022, and the S&P 500 producing its worst first-half return in more than 50 years, bargains abound for opportunistic investors.Among these 30 stalwart companies are three Dow stocks that are screaming buys in August.Continue reading