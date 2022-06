3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 126th "birthday" since inception. Initially, in the late 19th century, it was a 12-stock index made up of (surprise!) industrial stocks. But today, it's made up of 30 highly profitable, well-known, and successful companies that have a storied history of making long-term investors a lot richer.It's also an index that, like the rest of the stock market, has hit a rough patch. Since the beginning of the year, the Dow Jones has lost as much as 15% of its value, which firmly places it in correction territory. The thing is, every double-digit decline in the Dow throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. This implies that all corrections serve as an opportunity for patient investors to do some shopping.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading