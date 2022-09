3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been one of the most difficult years on record for Wall Street and the investing community. The U.S. economy has delivered back-to-back quarters of gross domestic product declines, the U.S. inflation rate is hitting a more than four-decade high, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine throws an even bigger monkey wrench into an already-damaged global energy supply chain. Perhaps it's no surprise that the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite entered bear market territory.However, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has avoided this fate. The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 multinational companies, has likely outperformed the other major indexes because it's packed with profitable, time-tested businesses. In other words, sometimes it pays to invest in mature stocks that just keep winning over time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading