|
12.07.2023 11:06:00
3 Dow Stocks That Are Stand-Out Buys for July (and Beyond)
For the past 127 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of Wall Street's most-followed indexes, and a barometer for the health of the stock market.Although the Dow Jones is far from perfect -- it's a share price-weighted index, rather than market cap-weighted -- its 30 components are generally profitable on a recurring basis, time-tested in the sense that they've navigated their fair share of recessions, and multinational. In other words, these are businesses investors don't have to worry about when they go to sleep at night.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!