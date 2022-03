3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In two months, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its founding in May 1896, it's evolved from a 12-stock, industrial-dominated index to one that now houses 30 highly successful and diverse multinational companies.It's also an index full of stocks that have a rich history of making patient investors money. Over the next eight years, three Dow stocks stand out as having a good chance to outperform their peers. If you invest $300,000 into these Dow components now, they have the tools and intangible needed to potentially make you a millionaire by 2030.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading