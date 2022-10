3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has served an unpleasant but necessary reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been more than three dozen double-digit percentage corrections in the broader market. Of course, few have been as painful as the bear market we're experiencing now.However, pain historically brings with it opportunity on Wall Street. When given enough time, every stock market correction and bear market throughout history has been wiped away. That makes bear markets an especially intriguing time to do some shopping.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading