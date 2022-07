3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up nearly 143 points today, as earnings season kicked off and investors continued to mull future interest rate hikes and what a potential recession might look like. Yesterday, new data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of many common goods and services, and serves as one gauge of inflation, showed that the CPI had risen 9.1% in June on a year-over-year basis. That was more than economists had been expecting and showed that inflation stayed hot last month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading