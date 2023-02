3 Dow Stocks That Make for Screaming Buys in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It may not be a fun realization, but corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Last year served as this unpleasant reminder, with all three major U.S. stock indexes falling into a bear market.But among the major stock indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) stood head and shoulders above the pack. Its 9% loss was considerably "better" than the 19% and 33% respective declines delivered by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading