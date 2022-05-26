|
26.05.2022 11:06:00
3 Dow Stocks With 107% to 147% Upside, According to Wall Street
Get those birthday candles lit and on the cake! Exactly 126 years ago today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) made its debut as a 12-stock index comprised predominantly of (surprise) industrial companies. Since then, it's transformed into a widely followed 30-component index packed with successful, multinational businesses.Although Dow Jones stocks are often viewed as mature (i.e., relatively slow-growing) companies, select analysts on Wall Street see significant upside potential in a handful of names -- especially with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both hitting bear market territory.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!