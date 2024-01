3 Dow Stocks With 40% to 45% Upside in 2024, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

For more than 127 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as one of Wall Street's most-watched "health" barometers. What was once an index comprised of a dozen mostly industrial stocks in the late 1800s is now represented by 30 diverse, mature, multinational businesses.But just because a majority of the 30 components that comprise the Dow Jones are mature -- i.e., generally slow-growing, dividend-paying companies -- it doesn't mean these time-tested stocks don't offer meaningful upside. Based on high-water price targets issued by a select group of Wall Street analysts, three Dow stocks could rise by as much as 45% in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel