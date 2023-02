3 Dow Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although you probably don't need the reminder, Wall Street endured a challenging year in 2022, with all three major stock indexes plummeting into a bear market. But amid this turmoil, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) outperformed the other major indexes by year's end.Whereas the Nasdaq Composite shed 33% of its value last year, the Dow Jones walked back only 9%. This probably has to do with the Dow's being composed of 30 generally profitable, time-tested, and mostly dividend-paying companies. Although mature businesses aren't typically fast-growing, they do offer a solid foundation that investors of all walks seem to appreciate during a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.