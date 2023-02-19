|
19.02.2023 11:21:00
3 Dow Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever
Although you probably don't need the reminder, Wall Street endured a challenging year in 2022, with all three major stock indexes plummeting into a bear market. But amid this turmoil, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) outperformed the other major indexes by year's end.Whereas the Nasdaq Composite shed 33% of its value last year, the Dow Jones walked back only 9%. This probably has to do with the Dow's being composed of 30 generally profitable, time-tested, and mostly dividend-paying companies. Although mature businesses aren't typically fast-growing, they do offer a solid foundation that investors of all walks seem to appreciate during a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!