3 Dow Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

For the better part of nearly 128 years, the majestic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as Wall Street's health barometer. What had been an index of 12 predominantly industrial businesses in the late 1800s has, over more than a century, transformed into a 30-component index that's packed with diverse, industry-leading, multinational companies.Even factoring in the Dow Jones's inherent flaws -- e.g., it's a point-weighted index -- this iconic index can still provide opportunistic long-term investors with a smart place to begin their research and locate amazing deals.What follows are three Dow stocks you can confidently buy right now and hold forever.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel