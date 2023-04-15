|
15.04.2023 11:03:00
3 Dow Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before They Go Through the Roof
A member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't likely to make investors rich in a hurry. That said, a few of them, namely Boeing (NYSE: BA), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), have the potential for long-term price appreciation that could leave their current prices looking like a bargain. Here's why. With its only major global competition coming from Airbus, Boeing has the market position to flourish. In addition, with an end-of-year 2022 backlog of 3,653 Boeing 737s, 505 Boeing 787s, and 244 Boeing 777Xs, the aerospace giant has a multi-year backlog to fill for airlines.Boeing also has a plan to reach $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) at some point between 2025 and 2026. Provided Boeing's current market cap of $126 billion stays the same, this implies a price-to-FCF multiple of just 12.6 times 2025 FCF -- a highly attractive valuation for a company with such a strong market position. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
