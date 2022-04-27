Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.04.2022 17:45:00
3 Downsides to Ponder Before Buying Costco Stock
In a market teeming with negative sentiment, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) continues to rally. The retail juggernaut has climbed 54% in the past year, strikingly higher than the S&P 500's 5% gain in the same time frame. The company's long-term performance has been stellar as well -- Costco has returned a walloping 272% to shareholders over a five-year span, implying an average annualized return of 54%. Given the ambiguity surrounding the stock market today, Costco may appear to be a worthy investment opportunity. After all, the company is as consistent as they come and boasts a superb financial track record. Although I don't know if Costco shares will continue in their upward trend moving forward, I am certain that the company isn't flawless.With that in mind, let's explore three potential downsides all investors should be aware of before buying Costco stock today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|9 591,00
|-2,02%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|531,90
|1,62%