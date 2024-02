3 dynamic use cases for Apache Flink and stream processing

The real world is made up of people and things in constant motion, and the applications developers build need to reflect this reality. Picture an airport with thousands of planes and passengers arriving and departing daily who need to be updated when delays or other changes happen as fast as possible. Or a payment network that processes millions of transactions each minute. If we can record and process these events at scale and in real time, we open the door to exciting new applications that can improve efficiency or drive better customer experiences.Stream processing is the enabler here. Stream processing is a data processing technology used to collect, store, and manage continuous streams of data as they are produced or received. Also called event streaming or complex event processing (CEP), stream processing has grown rapidly in recent years because of its powerful ability to simplify data architectures, provide real-time insights and analytics, and react to time-sensitive events as they happen.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel