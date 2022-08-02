3 Early Signs This Crushed Growth Stock Might Be in a Turnaround

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regrettably, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) hasn't been a good growth stock for most of its investors. Its shares are down by just over 98% in the last three years, it's (still) nowhere near profitable despite being more than a year into a cost-cutting transformation, and its revenue has steadily declined over time.But sometimes the best investments are the ones that nobody else can see the value of (yet). And while it's far too early to call it a comeback, there are three signs that could portend a brighter future for Aurora, so let's weigh each of them to see if they might be enough to justify a contrarian play.Debt is only one component of Aurora's issues, but it's hard to argue that less is better. While the company isn't particularly indebted, with around $388.1 million Canadian dollars ($300.4 million) in debt and capital lease obligations, the cultivator is making steady progress in deleveraging, which eventually will free up more of its cash flow for reinvesting in growth.Continue reading